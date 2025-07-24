Alexander Isak left out of Newcastle's pre-season tour: Here's why

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been left out of the club's pre-season squad for their upcoming tour of Asia. The decision comes despite manager Eddie Howe's earlier confirmation that Isak would "absolutely" be part of the team for matches in Singapore and South Korea. The club has named a 30-man squad for the trip but said Isak misses out with a minor thigh injury. Here's more.

Injury impact Liverpool were interested in buying Isak As per a report in Sky Sports News, Newcastle United value Isak at a whopping £150 million, at least. The club made its position clear when Liverpool intensified their interest in the striker. Liverpool prepared to offer a record £120m package, but shifted their focus to Hugo Ekitike. Arsenal were also interested in Isak this summer but are now closing in on a deal for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres. Despite the transfer speculation, Howe remained confident that Isak will still be a Newcastle player at the end of the transfer window.

Manager's call Isak wasn't scheduled to play against Celtic Recently, Howe explained his decision to send Isak home ahead of the friendly match against Celtic. The striker wasn't scheduled to play in the game, which ended in a 4-0 defeat for Newcastle. "He traveled to Glasgow with us but I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him," said Howe. He added that "the last thing he wanted was to be sat in the stand watching - that wasn't fair to him."

Information Liverpool sign Ekitike from Frankfurt Liverpool have signed striker Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth £79 million (€91.5 million). The transfer came after Liverpool's unsuccessful pursuit of Isak, who was deemed unsellable by his club.