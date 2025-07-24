SC reserves order on plea seeking Darshan's bail cancellation
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India reserved its order on a plea filed by the Karnataka government, seeking the cancellation of bail granted to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Renukaswamy murder case. The bench, comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, took this decision on Thursday after hearing arguments from both sides. The court also directed lawyers representing some accused individuals to submit written submissions within a week.
Case details
Victim tortured for days; body was dumped in drain
The case involves Thoogudeepa and actor Pavithra Gowda, among others, who are accused of kidnapping and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy. The victim was allegedly a fan who sent obscene messages to Gowda. Police claim he was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, tortured with belts, sticks, and electric shocks, before his body was dumped into a drain. His body was found near the Sumanahalli Bridge on June 9, 2024.
Judicial scrutiny
SC questions HC's decision to grant bail in homicide case
The Supreme Court has raised questions about the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to Thoogudeepa and his co-accused in the homicide case. The judges have asked if the High Court really considered all aspects of such a serious case before granting bail. The state government had approached the apex court after the HC granted bail to seven accused back in December 2024.
Proceedings update
Case has attracted significant media attention
The Supreme Court had earlier issued notices to Thoogudeepa, Gowda, and others on January 24 in response to the Karnataka government's plea against the High Court's order granting bail. The case has attracted significant media attention due to its high-profile nature and the serious allegations involved. The court's next decision will be awaited with bated breath by all parties involved in this sensational case.