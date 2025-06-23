Delhi's monsoon likely to arrive in next 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon will reach Delhi and its neighboring areas within the next two days. This development is likely to be a relief from the scorching heat, as it would be before the normal date of June 29. Last year, Delhi's monsoon onset was on June 28. This year, however, no heatwave conditions have been observed in June, with only seven days recording temperatures above 40°C.

Weather warning IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi and neighboring regions till Tuesday. The alert predicts rain with thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 50km/h. RK Jenamani, a senior weather scientist at IMD, confirmed that "conditions remain favorable for its advancement over various parts of India."

Pollution update Predictions for Delhi neighbors Delhi's surrounding cities, Gurgaon and Faridabad, have been placed on yellow alert. These areas in Delhi NCR are anticipated to receive heavy rain, with thunderstorms and lightning possible throughout the day. The IMD has also predicted severe to very heavy rainfall in northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Konkan and Goa areas until June 26, with Madhya Pradesh expecting extremely heavy rains on June 23 and 24.

Temperature drop Partly cloudy sky in Delhi On Sunday, Delhi witnessed a partly cloudy sky with a slight dip in daytime temperatures. The Safdarjung base station recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2°C, two degrees below normal for this time of year. Despite the temperature drop, high humidity levels made it feel hotter, with the heat index touching 47.5°C. The IMD expects maximum temperatures to ease further in the coming days, hovering between 33°C and 35°C on Monday, with light showers predicted by Monday evening.