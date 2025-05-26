What's the story

Delhi has recorded its wettest May on record, with 186.4mm of rainfall and four major storms.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that this month has surpassed the previous record of 165mm set in May 2008.

The latest storm hit the city on May 25, bringing 81.4mm of rain and strong winds up to 82 km/h, causing widespread disruption, including flight cancellations and tree uprootings.