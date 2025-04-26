IMD issues yellow alert for heatwave in Delhi: Check forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in Delhi, predicting a rise of 2°C in maximum temperatures in the next two days.
The weather agency said no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures was recorded in the last 24 hours.
Lodi Road and Ridge experienced heatwave conditions on the first day, it said.
Forecast
The IMD has ruled out heatwave conditions over Delhi till May 1.
On April 28, the sky would be partly cloudy, but from April 29-30, strong surface winds at 20-30km/h are predicted.
As we enter May, no significant change in maximum or minimum temperatures is expected. The sky will likely remain partly cloudy, temperatures might reach up to 40°C on May 1.
Safety measures
Residents are advised to stay hydrated, carry umbrellas, and protect themselves when going outdoors as temperatures may peak during May.
The current weather conditions are attributed to an active western disturbance and two upper cyclonic circulations.
To safeguard against the heatwave, residents should avoid exposure to heat, wear lightweight, light-colored loose cotton clothes, and cover their heads with cloths/hats/umbrellas.