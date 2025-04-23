Delhi braces for more heatwave days; IMD issues yellow alert
What's the story
Heatwave conditions are expected to hit Delhi from April 24 to April 26, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
It has issued a yellow alert, saying temperatures will soar between 41-43 degrees Celsius between Thursday and Saturday.
The IMD has asked residents to take necessary precautions, like avoiding direct exposure to sunlight and dressing appropriately.
Weather update
Temperature trends and health advisories
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, two degrees above normal. This came after Monday's high of 41.3 degrees Celsius, the hottest day of the season so far.
The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 20.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.
The IMD has predicted temperatures will rise over Delhi by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next five days, resulting in 41-43 degrees Celsius from April 24 to 26.
Safety measures
Health concerns and precautionary measures
"Moderate health concern is likely for vulnerable people, including infants, elderly people with chronic diseases," said the IMD.
To counter the effects, the IMD has advised residents to wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose cotton clothes; cover their heads; and use a cloth or hat or an umbrella for sun protection.
Pollution levels
Previous heatwaves and air quality concerns
Delhi has been witnessing a heatwave since earlier this month, from April 7-9, when temperatures stayed above 40 degrees Celsius.
On the other hand, the city's air quality continues to be poor, with an AQI of 227.
Such levels of pollution are likely to continue till April 25.
In southern India, Kerala and Mahe are expected to see moderate rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds.
Other locations on the southern peninsula may experience isolated to scattered showers.