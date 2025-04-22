Delhi experiences hottest day of summer at 41.3°C on Monday
Delhi recorded the hottest day of the summer season on Monday, with temperatures shooting up to 41.3 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature was also recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, both much above normal by almost three degrees.
This intense heat wasn't just limited to the Safdarjung weather station but was seen at other weather stations across the capital city too.
Weather extremes
Ridge station recorded highest temperature
The Ridge weather station recorded the highest temperature at 41.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam (41.1°C), Ayanagar (40.9°C), and Lodhi Road (40.6°C).
All these temperatures are much higher than last year's April high of 40.5 degrees Celsius and the 2023 record of 40.6 degrees Celsius, indicating higher temperatures this year compared to previous records.
Forecast
IMD's seasonal outlook predicts more heatwaves
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted above-normal rainfall and more heatwave days in its seasonal outlook.
A heatwave day is when the day's high for at least two weather stations touches or crosses 40 degrees Celsius, with a departure of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius from normal temperature. This departure must be consistent for at least two consecutive days.
Historical records
IMD data reveals past heatwave patterns
IMD data from 2011 indicates that one heatwave day was recorded in April 2016, four days in 2017, and 11 days in 2022. This historical data shows an increase in the number of heatwave days for these specific years in Delhi.
However, despite Monday's blistering temperatures, no heatwave conditions have been predicted for this week, according to the IMD's latest update.
Regional alerts
IMD issues heatwave warnings for central India
Delhi might be spared heatwave conditions this week, but the IMD has warned about possible heatwave conditions for Central India and parts of South Uttar Pradesh, South Haryana, Rajasthan, and South Punjab from Tuesday to Saturday.
The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover between 23-25 degrees Celsius till Thursday before slowly rising to 27 degrees Celsius by the weekend.