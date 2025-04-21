JD Vance visit: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory
What's the story
US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Delhi for his first official visit to India.
He will be in the country from April 21-24 and will meet PM Narendra Modi formally at 6:30pm on Monday.
After Delhi, Vance will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday and Agra on Wednesday, before leaving India on Thursday morning.
Traffic advisory
Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Vance's visit
Ahead of the Vice President's visit, the Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory for the smooth movement of vehicles in the city.
No vehicle will be parked on Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, and Air Force Road between 9:00am and 11:00am on Monday, it said.
It recommended alternate routes for commuters toward 11 Murti to RML or Dhaula Kuan flyover from Delhi airport.
Diversions
Central Delhi routes to be diverted from 11:00am-2:00pm
The traffic advisory also applies from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Monday. Some routes in Central Delhi will be diverted then for the smooth flow of traffic.
No vehicles will be allowed to park or halt on C-Hexagon, Janpath Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Sikandra Road, and Firoz Shah Road during these hours.
Traffic police have provided alternate routes for commuters traveling toward Janpath from CP's outer circle.
Evening restrictions
No vehicle to halt on certain roads from 6:00pm-9:00pm
The traffic advisory also extends to the evening hours, 6:00pm-9:00pm.
During this period, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on Sardar Patel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Road, Gurugram Road, and Parade Road.
Commuters should use public transport throughout the day to avoid congestion on roads and plan with extra time in hand if one is going to ISBTs, railway stations, or airports.
Twitter Post
Traffic Advisory
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 21, 2025
On 21.04.25, Due to exigencies, traffic restrictions & diversions will be in place in both the carriageways and service road around IP Marg , ITO crossing, Vikas Marg, MGM IP flyover & BSZ Marg from W-Point upto A-Point.
Commuters are advised to avoid these routes…