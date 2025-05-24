23 COVID-19 cases in 10 days in Delhi: Government
What's the story
Delhi's Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has confirmed that private laboratories have detected 23 COVID-19 cases till May 22.
The government is now investigating whether these cases are of residents or visitors from outside the city, amid fears of possible community transmission.
Singh said there was no need for panic as symptoms were mild and similar to seasonal flu.
Government readiness
Delhi government fully prepared to deal with any situation
Singh assured that the "Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with any situation."
He said all medical superintendents, doctors, and their teams across hospitals in the capital have been coordinated with.
A detailed report will be released soon for clarity on these cases.
All 23 patients are stable and under observation, Singh added.
Preparedness guidelines
Delhi health department issues COVID-19 preparedness guidelines
The Delhi health department has issued COVID-19 preparedness guidelines to all hospitals, as per Singh's directions.
The advisory from the special secretary of health and family welfare detailed requirements for bed availability, oxygen supply, medicines, and vaccines.
All equipment, such as ventilators, Bi-pap machines, oxygen concentrators and PSA should remain functional at all times.
Vigilance measures
Healthcare facilities on high alert, resources allocated
Healthcare facilities are on high alert, and resources have been allocated for a prompt response.
Eight senior officers are visiting hospitals daily and submitting situation reports.
The health department is closely monitoring the situation and will issue regular updates to the public.
Residents are urged to follow health protocols and cooperate with official instructions during this period.
Variant concerns
New COVID-19 strain reported in Asian countries
The new COVID-19 strain has been reported in Asian countries such as Hong Kong and Singapore. The JN.1 variant sub-lineages (LF.7 and NB1.8) have been detected by health authorities in these nations.
This strain is more transmissible but doesn't differ much from symptoms associated with Omicron, according to Dr Jatin Ahuja, an infectious disease specialist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi.
Expert opinion
No spike in hospitalizations or pneumonia episodes
Dr Rommel Tickoo, Director of Internal Medicine at Max Hospital in Saket, said there's no need to panic as the strain isn't causing a spike in hospitalizations or pneumonia episodes. He likened its behavior to seasonal flu.
"It's a new strain, but it is behaving like a seasonal flu. There is nothing to worry about. Patients with comorbid conditions and those who are immunocompromised need to remain cautious," he said.