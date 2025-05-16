What's the story

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters in North Delhi, warning of possible traffic disruptions till May 25.

The disruptions are due to repair work on Kathia Baba Marg, which is being conducted by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The roadwork is taking place between the SDM/Swaroop Nagar Office near the NH-44 drain and Vijay Chowk in the Burari area.