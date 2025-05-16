Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for 9 days—check affected routes
What's the story
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters in North Delhi, warning of possible traffic disruptions till May 25.
The disruptions are due to repair work on Kathia Baba Marg, which is being conducted by the Public Works Department (PWD).
The roadwork is taking place between the SDM/Swaroop Nagar Office near the NH-44 drain and Vijay Chowk in the Burari area.
Route diversion
Traffic restrictions and alternate routes suggested
Due to the ongoing roadwork, vehicular movement on Kathia Baba Marg will be restricted.
To ease traffic flow and reduce inconvenience, the police have suggested alternate routes for commuters.
Travelers from SDM/Swaroop Nagar can take CC Road toward Bhalaswa Landfill (Kuda-Khatta), Jhanda Chowk, and Burari Chowk.
Another option is to go from Jhanda Chowk to Gurjar Chowk and then Vijay Chowk toward Burari.
Alternate suggestions
Additional routes and travel advisory issued
Motorists coming from Vijay Chowk can opt for Gurjar Chowk, then head to Jhanda Chowk, and move on to Bhalaswa Landfill (Kuda-Khatta), before reaching Nala.
The traffic police have also issued a travel advisory asking commuters to avoid the affected road and use alternate routes.
They have requested travelers to be cooperative and patient during this period of road improvement work.
Travel advice
Public transport and parking guidelines issued
The traffic police have also advised the use of public transport to ease road congestion.
They have asked commuters to park only in designated areas and not on roadsides.
The police have also urged people to report any suspicious objects or activities immediately.
These measures are aimed at ensuring a smooth commute during this period of road improvement work.