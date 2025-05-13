What's the story

The Delhi government is all set to implement a stringent law to check school fees in the capital.

The proposed legislation, called the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Draft Bill, 2025, is likely to be passed in the upcoming monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly in July.

Per TOI, the draft bill prescribes a fine of ₹50,000 per student for schools found guilty of raising their fees without justification.