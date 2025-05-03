Unattended bag triggers bomb scare at New Delhi Railway Station
What's the story
A major security alert has been sounded at the New Delhi Railway Station after an unattended bag triggered a bomb scare.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call regarding a suspicious bag at 7:55am on Saturday.
A fire tender and bomb disposal units were immediately rushed to the spot along with dog squads.
Investigation update
No suspicious findings reported
Till now, no suspicious objects have been recovered from the left bag at New Delhi Railway Station. Search is still underway.
A DFS official said, "This raised suspicions, and we rushed a fire tender to the site."
Bomb disposal and dog squads are presently at the spot and are checking the premises thoroughly.
Increased vigilance
Security heightened in response to recent terror attack
The New Delhi Railway Station bomb scare came soon after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, mostly tourists.
In light of the incident, security has been beefed up at crowded places in the capital.
Authorities have acted quickly in response to the latest development, even though no concrete threats have been found yet.