Delhi cabinet clears bill to regulate fees across all schools
What's the story
In a major move to regulate school fees, the Delhi government has introduced a new bill.
The Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees 2025 Bill will apply to all 1,677 private unaided and government-aided schools in the city, CM Rekha Gupta told the media.
The legislation aims to bring more clarity and fairness to how schools hike their fees.
Fee regulation
Bill aims to regulate fees across all types of schools
Gupta stated that the government has received several complaints from parents concerning misbehavior in schools and arbitrary fee increases.
District Magistrates (DMs) were then sent to inspect the schools, and an audit was carried out.
"We understood there was no clear process to check how schools are increasing fees," Gupta said, referring to the existing 1973 law, which did not have any clause to control the issue.
Involvement
Stakeholders to participate in fee determination process
Education Minister Ashish Sood also announced three committees will be formed to enforce these rules and decide fees for three years based on each school's infrastructure.
Minister Sood added that teachers and parents will also be involved in the fee determination process under the new rules.
The government's move comes after a group of parents raised concerns about their children being expelled from a school in Model Town for protesting illegal fee hikes.