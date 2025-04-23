Video: Pahalgam attack victims' families break down before Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the families of the victims killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Srinagar on Wednesday.
In videos posted by news agency ANI, grieving family members were seen crying when the home minister arrived to pay tribute to the deceased.
The home minister listened silently as they narrated their sorrowful tales, standing by them as they expressed their grief and anguish.
Shah meets families of victims
Shah lays wreath for Pahalgam attack victims
The meeting came after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.
In tribute to the victims, Shah laid a wreath outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar on Tuesday.
He also chaired a high-level security meeting with various agencies after arriving in Srinagar.
Shah vows severe punishment for Pahalgam attack perpetrators
At the meeting, Shah vowed that those behind the heinous act would be severely punished.
"Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences."
The home minister also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday about the incident and was in a video conference with concerned officials.
Civil aviation ministry arranges extra flights for tourists
Following the Pahalgam attack, the civil aviation ministry said that it has arranged four more flights from Kashmir—two to Delhi and two to Mumbai.
"Additional flights are on standby depending on further demand," it added.
The move was facilitated after discussions between Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Home Minister Shah.
Political parties and traders' unions call for valley shutdown
Political parties and traders' unions in the region have called for a complete shutdown across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday in solidarity with the victims' families.
The move is aimed at condemning the attack and supporting those affected by it.
Shops, private schools, gas stations and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar.
Public transport was also limited, although private vehicles were operating regularly, officials added.
Only shops dealing in essential commodities were open across the city.