J&K observes 1st shutdown in 35 years after Pahalgam attack
What's the story
For the historic first time, the Kashmir Valley has witnessed a complete shutdown in response to the recent terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam's Baisaran area.
The attack on Tuesday killed 26 people and left many more injured.
The unprecedented protest against terrorism in the region was called by various political parties and traders' unions in solidarity with the victims' families.
Daily life
Shutdown impacts daily life in Kashmir valley
Daily life has been hit hard across the Kashmir Valley due to the shutdown. Most shops, fuel stations and other business establishments continued to remain shut in Srinagar and elsewhere in the region.
Public transport was sparse, but private vehicles were still seen on roads.
Private schools across the valley also registered a closure, while government schools continued to function as usual.
The Kashmir University has also postponed all examinations scheduled for Wednesday.
Condemnation
Grand Mufti and trade organizations condemn attack
The shutdown was a joint call by several groups, including the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), religious group Muttahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), and J&K's Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.
Condemning the attack, the Grand Mufti said, "Such acts of terror and violence are unacceptable and have no place in our society. I urge everyone to stand united against terrorism."
Support
Jammu supports Kashmir Valley shutdown
The shutdown received a strong response in Jammu too. Arun Gupta, president of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with the Jammu Bar Association, called for a complete bandh.
Several political leaders and parties also lent their support to the initiative, condemning the heinous act and expressing solidarity with the victims' families.
Security measures
Security heightened across Kashmir valley
In the aftermath of the shutdown, security has been tightened across the Valley, especially around key tourist spots.
Officials confirmed that only essential commodity shops were allowed to remain open.
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team led by an inspector general has also reached terror-hit Pahalgam to assist the local police in the probe.