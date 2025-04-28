You can use Vodafone 5G in Delhi, Bengaluru from May
What's the story
Vodafone Idea has announced plans to expand its 5G network to Delhi and Bengaluru in May.
The expansion comes after the successful launch of 5G services in Mumbai last month.
The company said over 70% of eligible users are currently using Vi 5G in Mumbai, which makes up nearly 20% of the firm's total network data traffic.
Current status
5G services now available in Chandigarh, Patna
As of today, Vodafone Idea's users with a compatible device can enjoy 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna.
The company has also activated these high-speed services in 11 major cricket stadiums across India, to improve the viewing experience for fans during live matches.
This is part of Vi's plan to offer seamless connectivity and high-speed internet across different venues across the country.
Collaborations
Partnership with Samsung for 5G network deployment
Vodafone Idea has partnered with Samsung to roll out its 5G network in Chandigarh and Patna.
The collaboration involves the deployment of energy-efficient infrastructure and vRan technology to enhance network flexibility and performance in these cities.
To further boost network performance, Vi has also deployed an artificial intelligence-based Self-Organizing Network (SON) system to ensure optimal service delivery to its users.
Pricing
Affordable plans for unlimited 5G data access
As part of its introductory offer, Vodafone Idea is providing unlimited 5G data on plans starting from ₹299. The move is designed to give users high-speed internet for streaming, gaming, conferencing, fast downloads, real-time cloud access, and more.