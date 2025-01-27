Dia Mirza urges Maharashtra CM to address air pollution crisis
What's the story
Dia Mirza, a celebrated actor and United Nations goodwill ambassador for the Environment Programme, has made a public appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
She voiced her concerns over the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai and across the state.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, she emphasized the continuing health risks posed by this environmental issue, especially to children.
Public appeal
'Please address this matter with empathy and urgency'
In her tweet, Mirza wrote, "Sir, @Dev_Fadnavis the levels of #AirPollution in Mumbai and Maharashtra is continuing to cause irreversible damage to lungs and health of our children. I appeal to you as a mother to please address this matter with the empathy and urgency of a parent."
India has long suffered from worsening air pollution, especially in big cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
Twitter Post
Check out Mirza's tweet here
Sir, @Dev_Fadnavis the levels of #AirPollution in Mumbai and Maharashtra is continuing to cause irreversible damage to lungs and health of our children. I appeal to you as a mother to please address this matter with the empathy and urgency of a parent 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xQIH0Nm8mb— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 27, 2025
Advocacy history
Mirza's previous environmental advocacy and work
Mirza has been vocal about environmental issues for years. She spoke about climate change at the Oxford India Forum in 2024 and was made a United Nations goodwill ambassador in 2017.
In an interview with BBC, she said, "The biggest climate issue is a bunch of egotistical men who refuse to change." "The polluters know their choices are killing our planet and our people, so there are really no excuses for them not to change."
Public discourse
Mirza's belief in discussing environmental issues openly
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Mirza stressed the need to talk about environmental issues.
She said, "I feel it is important to discuss issues that affect us with our family, neighbors, communities and on any platform, regardless of how small or big it is."
"And Air pollution is a serious health hazard for all age groups especially children and elderly."