What's the story

The trailer for the much-awaited film Dhoom Dhaam, featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi, was dropped on Monday.

The romantic action-comedy, which will premiere on Netflix on February 14, is directed by Rishab Seth. It also stars Ajaz Khan in a pivotal role.

The story follows newlyweds Koyal (Gautam Dhar) and Veer (Gandhi), whose wedding night is disrupted by a menacing villain (Khan).