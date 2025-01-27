'Dhoom Dhaam' trailer: Yami-Pratik promise an explosive wedding night
What's the story
The trailer for the much-awaited film Dhoom Dhaam, featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi, was dropped on Monday.
The romantic action-comedy, which will premiere on Netflix on February 14, is directed by Rishab Seth. It also stars Ajaz Khan in a pivotal role.
The story follows newlyweds Koyal (Gautam Dhar) and Veer (Gandhi), whose wedding night is disrupted by a menacing villain (Khan).
Plot twist
Newlyweds' chaotic adventure begins with 'Charlie'
The trailer of Dhoom Dhaam also reveals a plot twist when Khan's character crashes Koyal and Veer's wedding night, demanding to know about a mysterious "Charlie."
In a shocking turn of events, Koyal picks up a gun and fires at the intruders to protect herself and her husband.
This leads to an unpredictable journey where Koyal turns into an assertive protector for her timid husband.
Character development
'Dhoom Dhaam' explores hidden facets of characters
The trailer of Dhoom Dhaam hints at the couple discovering hidden sides of each other amidst the chaos. This adds a dash of romance and humor to the thrilling narrative.
The official synopsis reads, "Dhoom Dhaam follows the story of newlyweds Koyal and Veer, and their first night together takes an unexpected turn when a seemingly perfect evening unravels into a night full of deceptive identities, surprise guests, and some seriously awkward situations."
Production details
'Dhoom Dhaam' is a B62 Studios and Jio Studios production
Dhoom Dhaam is produced by B62 Studios, co-founded by Gautam Dhar's husband Aditya Dhar, along with Jio Studios.
The film comes after her last role in Article 370, a box-office success.
On the other hand, Gandhi appeared in four films last year- Madgaon Express, Do Aur Do Pyaar, Dedh Bigha Zameen, and Agni.
Although none of the films made it super big, he was widely praised for his role in Madgaon Express.
Actor insights
Actors shared insights on their characters earlier
Speaking to India Today, Gautam Dhar revealed that her character Koyal breaks the usual "bride" stereotypes without being too preachy or in-your-face. She was confident that many women today would identify with her character.
Gandhi, too, found the experience of playing Veer refreshing and fun. He emphasized that Veer isn't your typical rom-com hero but a relatable, vulnerable character who ends up in unexpected situations.