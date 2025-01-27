Jackie Chan's back: First look from 'The Shadow's Edge' revealed
What's the story
Jackie Chan's latest action film, The Shadow's Edge, has wrapped up its principal photography.
The movie, directed by Larry Yang, was shot in Macau starting from October 2024.
This is the second time Chan and Yang have joined hands, after their successful collaboration on Ride On.
Their last project was released in over 30 countries and became the highest-grossing Chinese film in Japan since 2022.
Chan's look from the film was also released.
Movie details
'The Shadow's Edge' plot and cast details unveiled
In The Shadow's Edge, Chan plays a retired surveillance expert of the Macau Police Service. His character is re-hired by the police to work with a team of elite young detectives to catch a group of clever thieves.
The film also stars Zhang Zifeng, Ci Sha, and Wen Junhui of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN.
Notably, Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka Fai reunites with Chan for the first time since their last collaboration in The Myth nearly two decades ago.
Market debut
'The Shadow's Edge' to be introduced at European Film Market
The Shadow's Edge will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market by Hong Kong-based sales company Golden Network Asia.
As per Deadline, the film is produced by Victoria Hon and presented by iQIYI Pictures (Beijing), Tao Tickets, Hairun Pictures, and China ChenXiang.
This continues the ongoing relationship between Jackie Chan films, Golden Network Asia, and Hairun Pictures who have previously represented titles like Ride On, Vanguard, and Kung Fu Yoga.