What's the story

Jackie Chan's latest action film, The Shadow's Edge, has wrapped up its principal photography.

The movie, directed by Larry Yang, was shot in Macau starting from October 2024.

This is the second time Chan and Yang have joined hands, after their successful collaboration on Ride On.

Their last project was released in over 30 countries and became the highest-grossing Chinese film in Japan since 2022.

Chan's look from the film was also released.