Christopher Nolan to film 'Odyssey' on Sicily's legendary 'Goat Island'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan will be shooting parts of his upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey in Sicily, on the island of Favignana, aka "Goat Island," reported Variety.
Why's that special, you ask?
Well, the island is believed to be a stop on Odysseus's journey in Homer's 8th-century BCE epic.
Filming on the stunning island, part of the Egadi archipelago off Sicily's north-west coast will begin in about two months.
Filming details
'The Odyssey' will utilize new IMAX film technology
Nolan intends to utilize the latest IMAX film technology for The Odyssey, with some scenes probably being filmed in Sicily's Eolian islands.
However, Favignana will be the main setting for the Sicilian leg of this big-budget epic. Other announced shooting locations are the UK and Morocco.
Italy's Wildside, a Freemantle company, is handling the Sicilian shoot under Italian line-producer Erik Paoletti's supervision.
Casting news
Star-studded cast announced for Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
The confirmed cast for The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.
However, the roles they will be playing in this adaptation of one of Western literature's seminal texts have not yet been disclosed.
The epic tale follows Odysseus's (Ulysses in Latin) 10-year journey home after the Trojan War and features major characters such as Telemachus (Odysseus's son), Penelope (Odysseus's wife), Athena, Circe, Poseidon, and Zeus.