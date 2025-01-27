What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan will be shooting parts of his upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey in Sicily, on the island of Favignana, aka "Goat Island," reported Variety.

Why's that special, you ask?

Well, the island is believed to be a stop on Odysseus's journey in Homer's 8th-century BCE epic.

Filming on the stunning island, part of the Egadi archipelago off Sicily's north-west coast will begin in about two months.