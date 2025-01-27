What's the story

Indian actor Suniel Shetty has appealed to Hindus to attend the Dharma Sansad, a religious congregation organized by spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

In a self-recorded video, Shetty stressed that the main objective of this congregation is to push for a Sanatana board for the protection of Hindu temples, gurukuls (traditional schools), and gaushalas (cow shelters).