Suniel Shetty calls for support to establish 'Sanatana Board'
What's the story
Indian actor Suniel Shetty has appealed to Hindus to attend the Dharma Sansad, a religious congregation organized by spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
In a self-recorded video, Shetty stressed that the main objective of this congregation is to push for a Sanatana board for the protection of Hindu temples, gurukuls (traditional schools), and gaushalas (cow shelters).
Celebrity endorsement
Shetty and Hema Malini expressed support for Dharma Sansad
Shetty said, "A historic moment awaits at Prayagraj #Mahakumbh where crores will unite in devotion to the Sanatana Dharma. On January 27, under the guidance of Swami Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, a movement to establish a Sanatan Board will be initiated."
"This is to protect our temples, gurukuls and gaushalas, so let's unite in devotion and commitment; join us at 'Shanti Seva Shivir Prayagraj.'"
BJP MP Hema Malini also supported the assembly's goals.
Assembly objectives
Dharma Sansad aims to establish Sanatana Board
The Dharma Sansad, which is set to take place on Monday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, is centered around the establishment of a Sanatana Board.
Thakurji Maharaj told ANI, "We all want the Sanatana Board to be constituted. We are placing a proposal before the government."
"All Dharmacharyas want the welfare of Sanatana and temples to remain secure—for this Dharma Sansad is about to begin."
Assembly attendees
Religious leaders to attend Dharma Sansad
The Dharma Sansad will see the presence of several saints, gurus, and Sanatana leaders.
Notable figures such as Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Nimbarkacharya ShriJi Maharaj, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, among others, will attend.
This congregation is likely to formulate the constitution draft of the Sanatana Board.