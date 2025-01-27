Coldplay delivers India's largest concert ever with 1.34L attendees!
What's the story
Coldplay's Republic Day concert in Ahmedabad has become India's largest-ever ticketed event, drawing an incredible 1.34 lakh crowd.
This beats the total of audiences at Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber's concerts, which were attended by around 50,000 fans each.
The British band wrapped up its five-show run in India with the record-breaking concert on Sunday night at Narendra Modi Stadium.
Record-breaking event
Coldplay's concert also marked their largest-ever show
Not only did the concert set a new record in India, but it also became Coldplay's largest-ever show, breaking their own record of 83,000 attendees at a gig in Sydney in November 2022.
The Narendra Modi Stadium, with its capacity of over one lakh, was instrumental in hosting the mammoth crowd.
Unlike cricket matches that use only the seating area, this concert also used ground space to host nearly 1.4 lakh fans.
Star-studded attendance
Coldplay's Mumbai shows attracted celebrities and fans alike
Coldplay's Mumbai shows were just as successful, attracting a slew of celebrities including Shreya Ghoshal, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Kajal Aggarwal.
Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, made a surprise visit at the Ahmedabad concert; Sunday's show was also streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar for fans who couldn't make it in person.
This was also reportedly the first time a ticketed concert in India witnessed crowds of over one lakh.