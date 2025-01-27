Not only did the concert set a new record in India, but it also became Coldplay's largest-ever show, breaking their own record of 83,000 attendees at a gig in Sydney in November 2022.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, with its capacity of over one lakh, was instrumental in hosting the mammoth crowd.

Unlike cricket matches that use only the seating area, this concert also used ground space to host nearly 1.4 lakh fans.