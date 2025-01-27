False accusation in Saif stabbing case costs man job, marriage
What's the story
A 31-year-old man from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, Akash Kanojia, who was wrongfully detained in connection with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's recent attack, has reportedly lost his job and a marriage proposal because of it.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained Kanojia on January 18, when he was traveling on the Mumbai-Kolkata Jnaneshwari Express to meet a prospective bride in Bilaspur.
His detention was based on a tip given by the Mumbai Police.
Personal impact
Kanojia's photograph was widely circulated
Kanojia told Hindustan Times, "The Railway Protection Force personnel not only apprehended me, they also issued a press release with my photograph, which was shown widely by television channels and media outlets."
"As a result, the bride's family canceled the meeting with me and my employer terminated my services."
He was earlier working as a driver with a tour company of Western Railway in Mumbai.
Family reaction
Kanojia's family was left 'shocked' and 'in tears'
Kanojia's family was "shocked" and "in tears" after news channels flashed his pictures as the "main suspect."
After his release, his mother asked him to come home, but his life started "unraveling" from there on.
He explained, "When I called my employer, he asked me not to report to work. He refused to listen to my explanation. My grandmother then told me the family of my prospective bride had refused to go ahead with marriage."
Allegations
Kanojia claimed police assault and negligence
Kanojia alleged he was assaulted by the police while being transferred to Raipur.
He also claimed his request to the police to check security camera footage from near his residence, which could prove his innocence, was ignored.
"One mistake of the Mumbai Police ruined my life," Kanojia further told PTI.
"They failed to notice I had a mustache and the person in the CCTV grab from the actor's building did not."
Release details
Kanojia's release and Mumbai Police's statement
Kanojia was released after the Mumbai Police arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a suspect in the case, on January 19.
Upon his release, the police said they had never concluded Kanojia was the assailant, just a suspect.
Sub Inspector Pradeep Funde blamed the media for widely disseminating Kanojia's identifiable information.