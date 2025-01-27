What's the story

A 31-year-old man from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, Akash Kanojia, who was wrongfully detained in connection with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's recent attack, has reportedly lost his job and a marriage proposal because of it.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained Kanojia on January 18, when he was traveling on the Mumbai-Kolkata Jnaneshwari Express to meet a prospective bride in Bilaspur.

His detention was based on a tip given by the Mumbai Police.