Alka, Shreya, Sunidhi deserve Padma honors, says Sonu Nigam
What's the story
Renowned singer Sonu Nigam has expressed his disappointment over the omission of several eminent singers from the recent Padma Awards list.
In an Instagram video, he questioned why celebrated artists like Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Kishore Kumar haven't been honored with these prestigious awards.
He stressed these singers have inspired many artists and their talents should be acknowledged.
Artists' impact
Nigam highlighted Yagnik, Ghoshal, and Chauhan's contributions
Nigam said, "There are personalities like Alka Yagnik, who have had such a long and legendary career, yet they did not get the same respect."
"Shreya Ghoshal, who has been making her art recognized for such a long time, also deserves respect. Sunidhi Chauhan, who has inspired an entire generation has also not got anything yet."
He also highlighted that the late legendary artist Kumar has also not received any Padma honor.
Delayed honor
Nigam's disappointment over late Padma Shri recognition
Notably, Nigam, who was awarded the Padma Shri by former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2022, had said back then that it was too late for him to get this award.
Nigam, who started his Hindi singing career in the 1990s, has sung several timeless songs such as Sandese Aate Hai, Yeh Dil Deewana, Main Hoon Na, and Sapna Jahaan.
Award recipients
Padma Awards 2025: A glance at the recipients
On the eve of Republic Day, the Padma Awards 2025 were conferred to 139 people, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awardees.
This year's posthumous recipient of the Padma Vibhushan is Sharda Sinha, popularly known as Swar Kokila of Bihar.
Singer Arijit Singh will also be honored with a Padma Shri.