What's the story

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam has expressed his disappointment over the omission of several eminent singers from the recent Padma Awards list.

In an Instagram video, he questioned why celebrated artists like Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Kishore Kumar haven't been honored with these prestigious awards.

He stressed these singers have inspired many artists and their talents should be acknowledged.