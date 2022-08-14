Entertainment

Happy birthday, Sunidhi Chauhan! Looking at her breakthrough songs

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has been ruling over our hearts for 26 years now! Known for her versatility, distinctive range, and electrifying live performances, Chauhan has lent her voice to numerous evergreen songs in her flourishing career. On her 39th birthday, let's take a look at five breakthrough songs that have catapulted her success and solidified her position in the annals of Indian music history.

#1 'Crazy Kiya Re'

Pop culture enthusiasts look back at Dhoom 2 (2006) with a sense of nostalgia and a rush of excitement—the film means much to an entire generation. It is also memorable because of Chauhan's electrifying number Crazy Kiya Re, further adorned with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's impeccable dance steps, that sent girls into a frenzy back then! The song has over 15cr views on YouTube today.

#2 'Mehboob Mere'

Mehboob Mere, from Fiza (2000), was one of the earliest songs of Chauhan's career. Composed by Anu Malik, it's remembered for Chauhan's grunge-filled voice that suited the leading lady Sushmita Sen extremely well, and the team concocted a melody for the ages. Now, fans cheekily remark on social media they would like the song to stay as is, untouched by the "menace" of remakes!

#3 'Aa Zara'

Aa Zara had it all: sizzling chemistry between Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez, a haunting background score, and high-pitched vocals that seemed tailor-made for Chauhan. This Murder 2 (2011) song was an instant hit upon release, and unsurprisingly, Chauhan deserves the lion's share of credit for making the song effortlessly immortal. It has now acquired a position among the most sensual Bollywood songs ever.

#4 'Beedi'

Who can forget this one?! A supremely artistic team comprising Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Chauhan brought this song to life, and Bipasha Basu's performance further took it several notches higher. This Omkara (2006) number has made it to multiple evergreen playlists today, and Chauhan also bagged a Filmfare Award in the Best Female Playback Singer category. You can find it on YouTube or Spotify.

#5 'Halkat Jawani'

Another peppy, groovy number by Chauhan, Halkat Jawani has panache written all over it. The song became an identifier for the film Heroine (2012) and yet again proved Chauhan's wonderful mastery and grip over the craft. Halkat Jawani was released to rave reviews, and people went gaga over Chauhan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's eclectic duo and Chauhan's "passionate, intense, and dramatic singing."