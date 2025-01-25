Government announces first list of 2025 Padma Shri awardees
What's the story
Ahead of the 76th Republic Day, the Union government has announced the first list of Padma Award winners.
This year's list features a diverse group of people who have been recognized for their contributions in various fields.
Among them is Harvinder Singh from Kaithal, Haryana, a para-archer who made history as the first Indian to win gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games.
Awardee contributions
Padma Shri awardees: Medical and social contributors
Delhi-based gynecologist Neerja Bhatla, who specializes in cervical cancer detection and prevention, has also been awarded the Padma Shri.
Visually impaired homeopathic doctor Vilas Dangre from Nagpur has treated over one lakh patients at nominal costs.
Suresh Soni established the Sahyog Kushtha Yagna Trust to look after leprosy patients and the intellectually disabled.
Bhim Singh Bhavesh, popularly known as "Musahar ki Messiah," was awarded for his work for the marginalized Musahar community through his foundation 'Nayee Asha.'
Cultural conservation
Recognizing cultural preservation and agricultural innovation
P Datchanamoorthy, an expert in Thavil, a South Indian classical percussion instrument, was honored for his five decades of contribution to music.
L Hangthing from Nagaland's Noklak, popularly known as "Noklak's Fruit Man," was awarded for his expertise in growing non-native fruits.
Shaikha A J Al Sabah from Kuwait was awarded for founding Daratma, Kuwait's first licensed yoga studio.
Bilaspur's Hariman Sharma developed the HRMN 99 apple variety and was honored for agricultural innovation.
Social impact
Awardees in social reform and traditional arts preservation
Jumde Yomgam Gamlin was awarded for pioneering deaddiction and social reform work through her NGO 'Mothers Vision.'
Libia Lobo Sardesai, a prominent member of Goa's freedom struggle, was recognized for setting up an underground radio station called 'Voz da Liberdade' in 1955.
Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar was honored for preserving Gondhali music and storytelling traditions.
Nirmala Devi revived Sujani embroidery and popularized it globally as a Geographical Indication product.
Joynacharan Bathari dedicated his life to preserving Dimasa tribal folk music.
Conservation efforts
Padma Shri honors for environmental conservation and cultural revival
Radha Bahin Bhatt focused on women's empowerment and child welfare by setting up Bal Mandirs.
Pandi Ram Mandavi kept tribal musical traditions alive with his bamboo wind whistle 'Sulur.'
Chaitram Devchand Pawar saved forests and planted over 5,000 trees.
Vijayalakshmi Deshamane offered free cancer treatment to poor patients.
Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai popularized Tangaliya weaving among younger generations across the world.