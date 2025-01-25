What's the story

India and Indonesia have announced plans to strengthen their bilateral co-operation, especially in the defense sector.

The decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's first state visit to India since assuming office in October 2024.

The leaders discussed defense manufacturing, supply chains, and regional security issues, among other topics.

A possible deal on Indonesia's purchase of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India is also expected.