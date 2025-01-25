India, Indonesia to jointly work on strengthening defense ties
India and Indonesia have announced plans to strengthen their bilateral co-operation, especially in the defense sector.
The decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's first state visit to India since assuming office in October 2024.
The leaders discussed defense manufacturing, supply chains, and regional security issues, among other topics.
A possible deal on Indonesia's purchase of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India is also expected.
Historic visit
PM Modi welcomes Indonesian President for Republic Day
Modi emphasized the historical importance of Indonesia's participation in India's first Republic Day celebrations.
He said he was proud to welcome Indonesia back as the chief guest for its Republic Day this year.
"Indonesia was the chief guest country on India's first Republic Day and it is a matter of great pride for us that as we celebrate 75 years of the Republic, Indonesia is once again part of this historic occasion," said Modi.
Strategic partnership
India, Indonesia to collaborate on defense manufacturing
The leaders held a comprehensive discussion on various topics to strengthen their strategic partnership.
PM Modi also recalled his 2018 visit to Indonesia, which was the beginning of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both nations.
He said that they have decided to collaborate in defense manufacturing and supply chains, to enhance cooperation in this sector.
Enhanced cooperation
New agreement on maritime safety and security
Modi stressed on the need for more cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism, and de-radicalization efforts. He announced a new agreement on maritime safety and security to boost crime prevention, search and rescue operations, and capacity-building initiatives between both countries.
Technological partnership
India, Indonesia explore collaboration in cutting-edge technologies
India and Indonesia have agreed to explore new areas of collaboration in advanced technologies. These include FinTech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Digital Public Infrastructure.
PM Modi highlighted India's role in sharing knowledge with Indonesia on critical issues such as health and food security.
He also announced that disaster management authorities from both countries will conduct joint exercises to enhance their response capabilities.
Cultural preservation
India to contribute to conservation of Indonesia's Prambanan temple
PM Modi also acknowledged the deep cultural and historical ties between both nations.
He said he was proud of India's role in preserving Indonesia's cultural heritage, including the conservation of the Prambanan Hindu temple.
This comes after India's previous contribution to the preservation of the Borobudur Buddhist temple in Indonesia, further strengthening their cultural bonds.