Jailed ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's health worsens, admitted to ICCU
What's the story
Former West Bengal Education Minister and prime accused in the cash-for-job scam, Partha Chatterjee, was admitted to the Intensive Cardiac Care Unit (ICCU) of Kolkata's SSKM Medical College and Hospital on Thursday night.
His health worsened significantly, prompting the urgent medical intervention.
A specialized medical team has been tasked with closely monitoring his condition and deciding the next course of treatment.
Medical condition
Chatterjee's health issues and legal troubles detailed
Chatterjee, who has been languishing in jail for almost three years, was shifted to the hospital from Presidency Correctional Home on Monday after he complained of respiratory problems.
Doctors have detected issues with his lungs and kidneys along with unstable sodium, potassium, and creatinine levels.
On admission, he was given a nebulizer and several cardiology tests were conducted on him.
Legal proceedings
Chatterjee's arrest and conditional bail
The alleged teacher recruitment scam occurred during Chatterjee's tenure as state education minister from 2014 to 2021.
He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July 2022 for recruitment irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission.
On December 13, the Supreme Court granted him conditional bail, saying he could be released on February 1, 2025, on furnishing bail bonds to the trial court's satisfaction.