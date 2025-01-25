Trinamool leader shot at in public view, condition critical
What's the story
Krishnapada Mondal, a local TMC leader, was critically injured after being shot at in broad daylight on Saturday.
The incident occurred in Nodakhali, South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
Eyewitnesses said three unidentified assailants targeted Mondal when he was riding his motorcycle and fled the scene immediately after the attack.
Probe initiated
Investigation underway, political infighting suspected
Mondal was rushed to a Kolkata hospital for treatment after the attack.
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, looking at political and personal motives.
Alerts have been sounded at local police stations regarding the three suspects in the shooting.
Some residents of Nodakhali believe internal disputes in TMC could be a possible reason behind this attack on Mondal.
Rising violence
Third attack on TMC leaders this month
Incidentally, this is the third attack on a TMC leader in January alone.
Earlier this month, Dulal Sakar, a councilor of English Bazar Municipality in Malda district, was shot dead on the road. Party infighting was cited as a motive behind Sakar's murder, following which Narendra Nath Tiwari, another local party leader, was arrested.
On January 14, Hasan Sheikh was also shot dead during an administrative program in Kaliachak.