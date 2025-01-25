FIITJEE owner, 11 others booked over sudden closure of centers
What's the story
Founder of FIITJEE, DK Goyal, and 11 others have been booked after the sudden closure of several coaching centers in Delhi-NCR.
The abrupt shutdowns have sparked outrage among students and parents, who have filed complaints with the police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rambadan Singh confirmed charges include criminal conspiracy and breach of trust.
Financial woes
Unpaid salaries and abrupt closures spark outrage
Reportedly, the abrupt shutdowns stem from non-payment of staff salaries, forcing many teachers to resign.
FIITJEE, a premier coaching institute for competitive engineering exams, has 73 centers across India.
Parents allege they paid hefty fees in advance, only to discover the centers suddenly shut.
One east Delhi parent said they paid ₹5.4 lakh for a two-year course at a center shut for a week, without notice.
Legal action
FIRs lodged against FIITJEE centers in Noida, Ghaziabad
FIRs have been filed against FIITJEE centers in Noida and Ghaziabad. The Ghaziabad center was found operating "illegally" without registration under Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act.
A former FIITJEE teacher confirmed resigning due to irregular salary payments, with five months' salaries still pending.
He refuted claims that another coaching institute poached FIITJEE's faculty, stating they only hired teachers who left due to salary issues.