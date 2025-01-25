What's the story

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, January 26, 2025, Delhi has imposed strict traffic restrictions.

While the parade will start from Vijay Chowk at 10:30am, it will end at Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, India Gate at 9:30am.

The parade route covers several important places including Vijay Chowk, Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, R/A Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, etc.