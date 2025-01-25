Republic Day 2025: Delhi traffic restrictions, alternative routes
What's the story
Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, January 26, 2025, Delhi has imposed strict traffic restrictions.
While the parade will start from Vijay Chowk at 10:30am, it will end at Red Fort.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, India Gate at 9:30am.
The parade route covers several important places including Vijay Chowk, Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, R/A Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, etc.
Road closures
Road closures and restrictions for Republic Day parade
Owing to the ceremony, specific stretches will be restricted for TSR and Taxi after 5:00pm on January 26, including Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road up to R/A Patel Chowk.
Traffic on Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also be restricted from 5:00pm on January 25 until the parade ends.
Cross traffic on Kartavyapath will be stopped from 10:00pm at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road till the parade ends.
Traffic advisory
Additional traffic restrictions and alternative routes
C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9:15am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.
From 10:30am onwards, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg won't be allowed on both sides.
Commuters are advised to take alternative routes for unavoidable journeys.
For north-south, Ring Road via Ashram Chowk or Safdarjung Madarsa-Lodhi Road T point is recommended.
For east-west, Ring Road via Bhairon Road or ISBT-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road.
Metro timings
Delhi Metro services to start early on Republic Day
Delhi Metro services will start early at 3:00am on January 26 to enable travel to Kartavya Path for the Republic Day ceremony.
"To ensure smooth travel for commuters," trains will run at 30-minute intervals till 6:00am before following the regular timetable for the day.
This will help ease congestion and provide a convenient transport option amid the heavy road closures and traffic restrictions for Republic Day celebrations.