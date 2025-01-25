Explosives found in Assam amid Republic Day preparations
Security forces in Assam's Sonitpur district unearthed a stash of explosives on January 25, 2025, while preparing for the 76th Republic Day.
The cache was found in a forest near Khwbra village, Batashipur, under the jurisdiction of Dhekiajuli Police Station.
The Sonitpur Police said the discovery included 36 grenades and three detonators.
One grenade with a damaged pin or lever has been secured under guard.
Search operation launched based on reliable information
The Sonitpur Police launched the search operation on the basis of "reliable information regarding the secret storage of illegal arms and ammunitions buried underground."
The army's bomb disposal squad is being contacted to safely dispose of the explosives.
This shocking discovery comes as security measures across Assam have been intensified in anticipation of Republic Day celebrations.
Enhanced security measures for Republic Day celebrations
In light of the discovery, statewide security has been tightened to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations.
Vehicle checks and surveillance operations are being conducted across Assam.
Railway authorities are thoroughly checking trains, tracks, bridges, and passengers' belongings in coordination with district police and the railway protection force.
Waterways, including those in Guwahati, are also under strict surveillance.
Republic Day celebrations to proceed despite threats
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will unfurl the national flag in Guwahati on Republic Day. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will do the same in Dibrugarh.
Cabinet members and senior officials are likely to attend celebrations at different places across the state.
This comes despite last year's ULFA(I) claims of placing explosives across Assam for Independence Day attacks and their recent call for a "total strike" on Republic Day.