What's the story

Security forces in Assam's Sonitpur district unearthed a stash of explosives on January 25, 2025, while preparing for the 76th Republic Day.

The cache was found in a forest near Khwbra village, Batashipur, under the jurisdiction of Dhekiajuli Police Station.

The Sonitpur Police said the discovery included 36 grenades and three detonators.

One grenade with a damaged pin or lever has been secured under guard.