Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple gets FCRA license for foreign funding
What's the story
The Union Home Ministry has given a license to the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). The approval allows the temple to accept foreign funding.
The temple was earlier held as private property by a family of priests until the court intervened. It is now administered by a court-constituted management committee.
Committee initiative
Temple management committee's role in obtaining FCRA license
The FCRA license was applied for by the court-constituted management committee of the Banke Bihari Temple.
The move was aimed at allowing it to accept foreign donations and handle foreign currencies received in its chest.
The Home Ministry granted this license after following due application processes and obtaining court approval, sources cited by news agency PTI said.
Rule amendments
Changes to FCRA rules impact NGOs' foreign funding
The Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Rules 2022 made changes to rules for NGOs accepting overseas donations.
These include a new limit on administrative expenses, lowered from 50% to 20%.
Organizations must have an FCRA registration to receive foreign funding, which is valid for five years and renewable.
Non-compliance can lead to the cancelation of registration.
Office bearers must provide their Aadhar or passport/OCI card for registration.
Legal action
CBI charges Oxfam India for alleged FCRA violations
In related news, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Oxfam India and its office bearers for alleged FCRA violations.
According to the CBI's FIR, Oxfam India planned to create a structure to continue its operations with foreign funds despite its FCRA renewal application being rejected.