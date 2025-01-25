Most Indians view Trump's return as US President positively
What's the story
A majority of Indians view Donald Trump's return to the White House as a boon for US-India relations, a global survey has found.
The study, released on January 15, was conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) and Oxford University's Europe in a Changing World project.
It places India among "Trump Welcomers," indicating Indians feel Trump's presidency will benefit India and the world.
Global impact
Indians believe Trump's presidency will benefit world peace
The survey further reveals that 82% of Indian respondents think Trump's election is good for global peace. Further, 84% think it's good for India, and 85% believe it's good for American citizens.
This positive outlook toward Trump's presidency is also shared by countries like China, Turkey, and Brazil. They see his leadership as beneficial not just for America, but their own countries and world peace.
European apprehension
Europe expresses concerns over Trump's presidency
Unlike the positive global outlook, most Europeans see Trump's victory in a negative light.
This group, mostly located in Europe and dubbed "Never Trumpers," includes half of the UK public.
The report's authors believe European leaders may have a hard time uniting internally or finding global allies to stand against Trump, given this contrasting perspective.
EU strategy
Survey suggests strategic partnerships for European Union
The report's authors suggest the EU could fortify itself by concentrating on its interests and forging strategic partnerships with Brazil, India, and South Africa.
Ivan Krastev highlights Europe's isolation in its worries about Trump's presidency, saying "This position leaves Europe at a crossroads in its relations with the new American administration."
Mark Leonard adds despite European fears of Trump's return to the White House, most of the world thinks his presidency would benefit America and contribute to peace.
Data collection
Survey methodology and global participation
The survey collated data from 11 EU member states and other countries such as India, China, Great Britain, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, US, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Indonesia, South Korea and Switzerland.
It was commissioned through leading pollsters YouGov Datapraxis and Gallup International Association.
This extensive data collection enabled a wide range of perspectives on Trump's presidency to be captured.