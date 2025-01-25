What's the story

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is now witnessing a surge in violence as M23 rebels have stepped up their assault on the Congolese armed forces.

The governor of North Kivu province, Peter Chirimwami, was confirmed dead by the Congolese army on Friday after a frontline battle.

Amid the deteriorating security, Western governments such as the UK, the US, and France have asked their citizens to evacuate Goma while airports and borders remain operational.