Who is Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 terror attack convict
What's the story
The United States Supreme Court has given a nod to the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national, to India.
Rana was convicted for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead.
The attacks were executed by 10 Pakistani terrorists who attacked several places in Mumbai for over 60 hours.
Arrest details
Rana's arrest and association with key conspirator
Rana is currently lodged in a Los Angeles prison after his arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Chicago in 2009.
He is said to have links with David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist and main conspirator of the Mumbai attacks.
Headley, also called Daood Gilani, is serving a 35-year prison term in the US after turning approver in this case.
Legal battles
Rana's failed legal attempts to avoid extradition
Rana had approached the US Supreme Court with a "petition for a writ of certiorari" on November 13, after losing legal battles in lower courts and multiple federal courts. This was his last legal recourse to avoid extradition to India.
In his plea, Rana argued he had been tried and acquitted on related charges in a federal court in Chicago.
He cited concerns of double jeopardy if extradited to India, where he could be retried and face a death sentence.
Appeal dismissal
US Supreme Court dismisses Rana's appeal
On December 16, US Solicitor General Elizabeth B Prelogar had urged the Supreme Court to reject Rana's petition.
Despite opposition from Rana's counsel Joshua L Dratel on December 23, the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal.
The decision marks a major step forward for India, which has long sought Rana's extradition over his alleged involvement with one of the deadliest terrorist incidents on its soil.
Background details
Rana's background and involvement in Mumbai attacks
Rana used to own First World Immigration Services with offices in Chicago and elsewhere.
He was previously an army doctor in Pakistan before he relocated to Canada as a businessman.
His was linked with Headley as he provided help to him and others associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to carry out the Mumbai attacks.