'Damage control': Congress mocks PM Modi's 'not a God' remark
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first-ever podcast appearance on People by WTF channel, hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.
During the interview, he looked back at his stint as Gujarat's CM and spoke about his guiding principles.
"I am human, I may make mistakes, but I will not make mistakes with bad intentions," he said on the podcast.
Political backlash
Congress leader criticizes Modi's podcast appearance
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has slammed PM Modi's podcast appearance, calling it damage control after his earlier controversial remarks.
Ramesh took to social media platform X to share his thoughts, writing, "This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control."
The remark was about PM Modi's Lok Sabha campaign statement about feeling "not biological but sent by God," which had garnered much attention.
Podcast highlights
PM Modi emphasizes public service in politics
During the podcast, PM Modi also highlighted the need for mission-driven people in politics. He pushed for a focus on public service rather than personal ambition, saying they should be driven by mission rather than personal ambition.
While he regularly hosts Mann Ki Baat and appears in television interviews, this podcast is his first foray into this medium.
Twitter Post
Jairam Ramesh's post on X
This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control pic.twitter.com/hBPp5QJl0Y— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 10, 2025