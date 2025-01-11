What's the story

YSR Congress Party Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought accountability after a stampede in Tirupati killed six and injured over 50. The incident took place during the Vaikuntha Ekadashi ticket distribution.

Reddy held the Chandrababu Naidu-led government, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administration, and district officials responsible for negligence.

He slammed them for not managing the crowd despite expecting huge gatherings every year for the event.