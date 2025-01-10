What's the story

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has formally accepted the resignation of its party chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The decision was taken at a working committee meeting at the party's headquarters in Chandigarh.

This comes after Badal was declared "tankhaiya" (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht for the SAD and its government's actions in Punjab between 2007 and 2017.