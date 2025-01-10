Shiromani Akali Dal accepts Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party chief
What's the story
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has formally accepted the resignation of its party chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal.
The decision was taken at a working committee meeting at the party's headquarters in Chandigarh.
This comes after Badal was declared "tankhaiya" (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht for the SAD and its government's actions in Punjab between 2007 and 2017.
Resignation details
Badal's resignation follows religious misconduct charges
Badal had resigned from his post in November last year after he was declared tankhaiya.
The acceptance of Badal's resignation came on the directive of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.
Singh had urged the SAD to implement the December 2 edict, which included accepting Badal's resignation and forming a panel to appoint new delegates and hold elections for party positions within six months.
Gratitude and atonement
Badal expresses gratitude, undergoes religious punishment
In his resignation, Badal thanked party workers and leaders for their support during his tenure.
He said, "In the last five years, I did whatever was possible toward serving the party. I thank the workers and leadership who supported me."
After being declared "tankhaiya," Badal faced religious punishment as part of his atonement.
He cleaned religious sites for granting a pardon to controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2015.
Resignation resistance
Badal served as sewadar
As part of his penance, Badal served as a "sewadar," which involves washing dishes and cleaning shoes at the Golden Temple.
The punishment also included wearing boards admitting their "misdeeds" and serving at different gurdwaras for two days each.
He was also spotted sitting in a wheelchair with a plaque around his neck and a spear in his hand at the temple's entrance.