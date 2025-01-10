What's the story

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to announce a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

She hinted that the BJP could field Ramesh Bidhuri, infamous for his controversial remarks, as the party's candidate.

"Today, the entire Delhi is asking from the 'Galli-Galoch' party who is its CM face," she said at a press conference on Friday.