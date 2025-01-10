'BJP will pick who hurls...most abuses': Atishi on CM's face
What's the story
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to announce a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
She hinted that the BJP could field Ramesh Bidhuri, infamous for his controversial remarks, as the party's candidate.
"Today, the entire Delhi is asking from the 'Galli-Galoch' party who is its CM face," she said at a press conference on Friday.
Election strategy
Atishi criticizes BJP's lack of clarity on CM candidate
Atishi stressed that while it is evident Arvind Kejriwal would be AAP's CM face if they come back to power, there is no such clarity from the BJP.
She said, "The people of Delhi know that by voting for AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM."
Her remarks came after a BJP core committee meeting, where the party was likely to finalize its election strategy.
Verbal spat
Atishi responds to Bidhuri's controversial remarks
The war of words between Atishi and Bidhuri escalated after the latter made controversial remarks about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Atishi herself.
Bidhuri had said that he would make roads in Kalkaji like "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks" if he was elected and slammed Atishi for changing her surname from Marlena to Singh.
He alleged that she changed her father, saying, "This Marlena became Singh and changed her name."
Emotional response
Atishi defends her father's integrity, criticizes Bidhuri's tactics
Atishi emotionally hit back at Bidhuri for his comments on her family, defending her father's integrity and slamming Bidhuri's tactics.
"Will you (Ramesh Bidhuri) do such a dirty thing for the sake of election?" she asked.
According to reports, the BJP intends to provide a monthly allowance of ₹2,500 to women under the Ladli Behna Yojana.
It also plans to provide up to 300 free units of electricity to residents, exceeding the current 200 units by the AAP.