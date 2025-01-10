Delhi polls: BJP planning ₹2,500 aid for women, free electricity
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections with a slew of welfare promises for women and residents of the national capital.
According to reports, the party intends to provide a monthly allowance of ₹2,500 to women under the Ladli Behna Yojana.
It also plans to provide up to 300 free units of electricity to residents, exceeding the current 200 units by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
More pledges
BJP's additional welfare promises for Delhi residents
The BJP is also mulling free bus rides for women and clean drinking water supply through pipelines.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that existing public welfare schemes would continue under a BJP government, but the focus would be on eliminating corruption in their implementation.
The party's manifesto could also include removing surcharges from electricity bills and improving water supply from places like Himachal Pradesh and Muradnagar.
Infrastructure boost
BJP's transportation and infrastructure plans for Delhi
The party also intends to introduce 10,000 busses in Delhi's public transit fleet.
Like the BJP, the AAP had also announced that the monthly allowance given to women under the Mahila Samman Rashi scheme would be increased to ₹2,100 from ₹1,000 if the AAP returned to power.
The BJP hopes to return to power in Delhi after more than 25 years of being out of power.
The national capital will vote on February 5, with results on February 8.
Congress promises
Delhi Congress announces its own set of guarantees
Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress has also announced its own set of guarantees.
These include a monthly allowance of ₹2,500 for women under the "Pyaari Didi Yojana" and free medical treatment worth up to ₹25 lakh under the "Jeevan Raksha Yojana."
The AAP currently holds 58 of the 70 seats, as four of its members have resigned or been disqualified, while the BJP has seven.