What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections with a slew of welfare promises for women and residents of the national capital.

According to reports, the party intends to provide a monthly allowance of ₹2,500 to women under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

It also plans to provide up to 300 free units of electricity to residents, exceeding the current 200 units by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).