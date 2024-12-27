Summarize Simplifying... In short In his final press conference as India's Prime Minister in 2014, Dr. Manmohan Singh defended his leadership against criticisms, stating that history would judge him more kindly than contemporary media or opposition.

He also criticized Narendra Modi, then a PM candidate, referencing the 2002 Gujarat riots, and predicted a Modi premiership would be "disastrous" for India.

Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

'History will be kinder...': Manmohan's last press meet as PM

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:07 am Dec 27, 202410:07 am

What's the story Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He had been unwell for a while and was receiving treatment for age-related ailments at New Delhi's AIIMS. In a statement, the hospital said Dr Singh lost consciousness at home and was brought to AIIMS' Medical Emergency at 8:06pm. Despite resuscitative efforts, he couldn't be revived and was declared dead at 9:51pm.

Political career

Dr Singh's political journey and final press conference

Dr Singh was India's Prime Minister for two terms from 2004 to 2014 under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Prior to becoming PM, he was the RBI Governor and was instrumental in India's economic reforms as Finance Minister under the PV Narasimha Rao government. In his last press conference as PM on January 3, 2014, Dr Singh responded to criticisms about his leadership.

Leadership defense

Dr. Singh's response to leadership criticisms

He said, "I do not believe that I have been a weak Prime Minister... I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or for that matter the Opposition in Parliament." He said he did his best in the prevailing political situation and coalition compulsions. In this press conference, Dr Singh also took a dig at BJP's then PM candidate and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to 2002 Gujarat riots.

Legacy

Dr Singh's criticism of Modi and legacy

He added, "If you measure the strength of the Prime Minister by presiding over mass massacre of innocent citizens on the streets of Ahmedabad, then I do not believe in it." He was confident a UPA candidate would succeed him as PM and called a possible Modi premiership "disastrous" for India. Despite all this, Dr Singh claimed any compromises made were on peripheral issues, not national problems.