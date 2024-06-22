In brief Simplifying... In brief A woman's body was found near a railway track in Andhra, sparking an investigation into her alleged rape and murder.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered swift action, promising a ₹10 lakh ex gratia and urging for the culprits' capture within 48 hours.

Home Minister Anitha, expressing concern over rising crime linked to drug abuse, announced plans to combat narcotics in the region.

The incident is now being treated as a case of murder and rape

Woman's naked body found near railway track in Andhra

What's the story The body of a naked 21-year-old woman was found near a railway track on Friday in Andhra Pradesh. According to Bapatla District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, the woman had gone for her morning ablutions between 5:30am and 5:45am but never returned home, leading her family to initiate a search. The police stated that the incident is now being treated as a case of murder and rape.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway, rape suspected in woman's murder

They have also formed five teams to investigate the woman's alleged rape and murder. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha to visit Epurupalem village. Anitha stated, "The culprits should be captured within 48 hours. There is no room for laxity and the chief minister has announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh."

Growing menace

Concerns over rising crime and drug abuse voiced

Home Minister Anitha, who visited the crime scene, expressed concern over the increasing number of such crimes, attributing them to the rise in narcotic substance abuse. She stated, "Andhra Pradesh does not even have a separate cell to deal with narcotic cases, we intend to work on war-footing to stop narcotic drug supply and abuse." The victim was from a poor family, working as a seamstress while her father was a weaver.