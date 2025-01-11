What's the story

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to announce Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"We are getting information that Ramesh Bidhuri's name will be officially announced (as BJP CM face) in the coming one or two days," he said.

He also congratulated Bidhuri and challenged him to a public debate on their visions for Delhi.