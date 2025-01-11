'₹2,026cr loss to exchequer': BJP targets AAP over CAG report
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of inflicting a ₹2,026 crore loss on the Delhi exchequer with a controversial liquor policy.
The accusation stems from leaked pages of a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP President JP Nadda slammed AAP's excise policies, calling former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the "kingpin" of the alleged scam.
Policy scrutiny
CAG report highlights financial mismanagement in AAP's policy
The CAG report highlights major financial mismanagement associated with AAP's liquor policy, which was implemented in November 2021.
The policy aimed to overhaul Delhi's liquor market but was marred by corruption and financial irregularities.
The report stated that lapses such as non-re-tendering surrendered licenses and exemptions for zonal licensees led to revenue loss to the state government.
Accusations
BJP accuses AAP of prioritizing liquor shops over schools
Union Minister Thakur said that "the financial year 2025 has seen a liquor scam resulting in a deficit of ₹2,026 crore in the treasury."
He accused AAP of putting liquor shops ahead of schools amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The CAG report also claims that some AAP leaders received kickbacks linked to the policy.
Arrests
AAP leaders arrested following investigations
The BJP alleges that key decisions related to the excise policy were taken without the cabinet or Delhi Lieutenant Governor's approval.
The report also highlights violations such as lack of transparency in pricing and poor quality control.
ED and CBI investigations have resulted in the arrest of top AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.
Report questioned
AAP questions existence of CAG report
Questioning the existence of the CAG report, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "Where is the report? The BJP itself keeps saying no CAG report has been tabled."
Notably, the CAG report is yet to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly.
The allegations come as Delhi gears up for assembly elections on February 5, with results scheduled to be announced on February 8.