What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of inflicting a ₹2,026 crore loss on the Delhi exchequer with a controversial liquor policy.

The accusation stems from leaked pages of a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP President JP Nadda slammed AAP's excise policies, calling former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the "kingpin" of the alleged scam.