Delhi's water crisis, exacerbated by high summer heat and reduced river levels, has led to political tensions.

Water Minister Atishi plans an indefinite fast to pressure Haryana into releasing Delhi's share of water, while also seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention.

Meanwhile, BJP accuses the AAP government of diverting attention from alleged water theft, and Haryana insists it provides adequate water, suggesting Delhi improve its water management.

Sanjay Singh seeks INDIA bloc's help

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:10 pm Jun 20, 202404:10 pm

What's the story Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called on the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance for assistance in securing Delhi's water share from Haryana. During a press conference, Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of instigating the water shortage in Delhi. "If they really want Delhi to get water, they should protest outside Haryana Bhawan," he stated.

Protest

Atishi threatens indefinite fast over water crisis

Separately, Delhi's Water Minister, Atishi, plans to start an indefinite fast from Friday to pressure Haryana into releasing Delhi's share of water. "If Delhi's rightful share of water is not provided in the next two days, I will start a satyagraha for water. I will start an indefinite fast till Delhi gets its water," she said on Wednesday. Singh has urged the INDIA bloc parties to support their cause, stating, "We are asking for our share of water from Haryana."

Counterclaim

BJP accuses AAP of diverting attention from water theft

The BJP has responded to the AAP's allegations, accusing Atishi and the AAP government of diverting attention from alleged water theft and black marketeering. The Delhi BJP demanded that the AAP government be dismissed for its "inaction." Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP unit chief, accused the AAP-led government of stealing from citizens during a severe water crisis. He claimed that under AAP's governance, the profit of the Delhi Jal Board fell drastically.

Crisis

Delhi's water shortage worsens amid high summer heat

The water shortage in Delhi has been aggravated by high summer temperatures over the past two weeks. Reduced water levels in the Yamuna River and technical issues at key water treatment plants have resulted in limited or no water supply in many areas. As a result, residents have been forced to rely on tankers and borewells for their daily water needs.

Intervention

Atishi seeks Prime Minister's intervention

Meanwhile, Atishi has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention. The minister has also requested police protection for the city's water pipelines to prevent potential sabotage attempts. She reported that the DJB's patrolling team discovered signs of pipeline sabotage at several locations, further aggravating the water crisis. "At this juncture any foul play and sabotage will worsen the already difficult water shortage," Atishi wrote in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Water management

Haryana said it has provided adequate water

To note, Haryana has consistently maintained that it provides adequate water as per the sharing agreements and suggested that Delhi should enhance its water management system. Of Delhi's total water supply of 1,050 MGD, 613 MGD is supposed to come from Haryana. However, on Wednesday, Haryana only released 513 MGD against the agreed upon 613 MGD, resulting in a shortfall of 100 MGD in Delhi.