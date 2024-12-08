Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to the rising threat of drones along the India-Pakistan border, the Modi government has announced the formation of a comprehensive anti-drone unit.

This joint initiative, involving defense and research organizations, aims to strengthen border security.

The move comes as drone interceptions, often carrying arms and drugs, have more than doubled in the past year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shah was addressing BSF's 60th Raising Day event

Modi government announces formation of anti-drone unit to secure borders

By Akash Pandey 05:53 pm Dec 08, 202405:53 pm

What's the story Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the setting up of a full-fledged anti-drone unit to strengthen India's border security. The decision comes amid the growing threat of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Shah announced the same while addressing Border Security Force (BSF) troops at their 60th Raising Day event, at a training camp 300km away from the India-Pakistan border.

Encouraging outcomes

Initial results are promising

Shah emphasized the encouraging early outcomes of a laser-equipped anti-drone gun-mounted mechanism. He observed a sharp increase in drone neutralization and detection cases along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, from 3% to 55%. "The drone menace is going to get more serious in the coming days... We are tackling this issue with a 'whole of government' approach," Shah said.

Joint initiative

It would be a collaborative effort

The formation of the anti-drone unit will be a joint effort of defense and research organizations along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). "We are going to create a comprehensive anti-drone unit for the country in the coming time," Shah said. This announcement highlights India's commitment to strengthening its border security measures in the face of increasing threats from drones.

Rising threat

Drone interceptions at India-Pakistan border have doubled

Official data shows that more than 260 drones have been intercepted or recovered from India's border with Pakistan this year, a sharp rise from some 110 in 2023. Most of the interceptions involved drones carrying arms and drugs, mostly in Punjab with fewer cases in Rajasthan and Jammu. The numbers highlight the increasing security challenges posed by UAVs along India's borders.