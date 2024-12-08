Modi government announces formation of anti-drone unit to secure borders
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the setting up of a full-fledged anti-drone unit to strengthen India's border security. The decision comes amid the growing threat of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Shah announced the same while addressing Border Security Force (BSF) troops at their 60th Raising Day event, at a training camp 300km away from the India-Pakistan border.
Initial results are promising
Shah emphasized the encouraging early outcomes of a laser-equipped anti-drone gun-mounted mechanism. He observed a sharp increase in drone neutralization and detection cases along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, from 3% to 55%. "The drone menace is going to get more serious in the coming days... We are tackling this issue with a 'whole of government' approach," Shah said.
It would be a collaborative effort
The formation of the anti-drone unit will be a joint effort of defense and research organizations along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). "We are going to create a comprehensive anti-drone unit for the country in the coming time," Shah said. This announcement highlights India's commitment to strengthening its border security measures in the face of increasing threats from drones.
Drone interceptions at India-Pakistan border have doubled
Official data shows that more than 260 drones have been intercepted or recovered from India's border with Pakistan this year, a sharp rise from some 110 in 2023. Most of the interceptions involved drones carrying arms and drugs, mostly in Punjab with fewer cases in Rajasthan and Jammu. The numbers highlight the increasing security challenges posed by UAVs along India's borders.