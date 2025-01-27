What's the story

Punjabi music sensation, Diljit Dosanjh, is being trolled by netizens for his previous statement about India not having enough infrastructure for live shows.

The trolls grew louder after British band Coldplay's successful concerts in different Indian cities.

During his Dil-luminati tour last year, Dosanjh had raised concerns over the country's concert infrastructure and said he won't perform until it is improved.