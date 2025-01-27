After Coldplay's success, Diljit criticized for 'India lacks infrastructure' comment
What's the story
Punjabi music sensation, Diljit Dosanjh, is being trolled by netizens for his previous statement about India not having enough infrastructure for live shows.
The trolls grew louder after British band Coldplay's successful concerts in different Indian cities.
During his Dil-luminati tour last year, Dosanjh had raised concerns over the country's concert infrastructure and said he won't perform until it is improved.
Netizens' response
'India does have a world-class infrastructure for live concerts'
After Coldplay's successful concerts, which concluded in Ahmedabad on Sunday, netizens stormed social media to rebut Dosanjh's comments.
One user posted a video of Coldplay performing at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, writing, "India does have a world-class infrastructure for live concerts."
Another user suggested Dosanjh needed to be better informed and prepare better for his shows.
A third netizen told the singer to hire a better team to manage his concerts.
Singer's statement
Dosanjh's concerns about India's concert infrastructure
During one of his shows, Dosanjh voiced his concerns over India's concert infrastructure in December 2024.
He said, "I want to tell the designated authorities that India does not have the infrastructure for live shows. This is a big revenue-generating space."
"It also gives livelihood to many. Please focus on this space as well," he added.
He even suggested setting up a stage in the middle with the crowd distributed around it to enhance the concert experience.
Tour wrap-up
Coldplay's memorable India tour concluded recently
Later, Dosanjh clarified his comment on social media, saying, he didn't say he would not perform in India but the problem was with the venue in Chandigarh. However, he deleted the post.
Meanwhile, Coldplay recently wrapped up their India tour with a final concert at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.
The band thanked their Indian fans on X/Twitter, writing, "Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We'll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever."