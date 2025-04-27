Kevin Hart cancels Delhi show following Pahalgam terror attack
What's the story
Renowned comedian and actor Kevin Hart has canceled the Indian leg of his Acting My Age tour, which was scheduled for April 30th at the Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi.
The cancelation comes in the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which took 26 lives.
The organizers announced the news, adding that all ticket holders would be refunded and efforts are on to reschedule the show.
Refund process
Refunds and rescheduling efforts underway
District By Zomato wrote on social media, "Due to the recent tragic events, Kevin Hart's Delhi show will be rescheduled."
"While we were looking forward to gathering with all of you, we believe it's important to pause and stand in solidarity with those affected. Full refunds will be issued automatically. Thank you for your understanding."
"All ticket holders will receive refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment within 5-7 working days."
Upcoming shows
Hart's next tour stop is in Saudi Arabia
Meanwhile, Hart's team is working on a new schedule for the Delhi show.
"We are working closely with Kevin Hart's team on a new schedule, and will share updates soon," said the organizers.
So far, Hart has not publicly commented on the cancelation.
His next tour stop is scheduled for May 1 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.