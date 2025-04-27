Kiara Advani's 'Shakti Shalini' delayed by a year: Report
What's the story
Kiara Advani's much-awaited Shakti Shalini (part of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe or MHCU) has been pushed a year ahead due to her pregnancy, reported Peeping Moon.
The delay drastically changes the release schedule for Vijan's eight ambitious interconnected films over the next four years.
Production details
Advani's commitment to 'Shakti Shalini' remains steadfast
Advani, who is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra this year, is expected to return to films mid-next year.
Tabbar director Ajitpal Singh was set to begin filming Shakti Shalini in June, but the plans will now be significantly delayed.
However, despite the delay, the team is determined to proceed with Advani in the lead role.
Release strategy
'Shakti Shalini's delay impacts MHCU's release strategy
The delay in Shakti Shalini's release will impact Vijan's horror-comedy universe.
The movie, initially scheduled for a December 31 premiere, won't be debuting this year.
Thus, Thama—a vampire comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui—will be the horror-comedy universe's only release for 2025.
It will premiere on Diwali.
Roadmap revision
MHCU's roadmap revised due to 'Shakti Shalini's delay
The delay in Shakti Shalini's release could further stretch MHCU's original roadmap—scheduled to release eight films by 2028—to 2030.
Most of its upcoming projects would have to be pushed and delayed in production.
Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2 isn't expected to go on floors until the end of this year, while Alia Bhatt's Chamunda is still being scripted without a director, added Peeping Moon.
Advani, meanwhile, will next be seen in Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and Yash's Toxic.